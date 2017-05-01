News/Sports Editor – Kosciusko, MS

The Star-Herald, a 4,200 paid circulation weekly in Kosciusko, MS, has an immediate opening for a news and sports editor. They’re seeking a motivated, hard-working individual eager to take on all aspects of community and sports journalism.

The Star-Herald, part of a family-owned newspaper group, has a reputation for fair and thorough community news reporting and very strong sports coverage. The ideal candidate will be a self-starter with reporting experience in one or both areas, as well as familiarity with photography, page layout/design and the web.

Great opportunity for early career journalist seeking a fast-paced challenge.

Compensation $24,000 to $28,000 based upon experience, plus benefits. If interested, submit letter expressing interest, resume, writing samples, and references to kfioretti@starherald.net. No phone calls.