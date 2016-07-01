News/Sports Reporter – Winona, MS

Montgomery Publishing, publishers of The Winona Times and The Conservative newspapers, has an opening for a news/sports reporter. The position would include coverage of general news of Montgomery and Carroll counties and sports for our five high school sports. In addition to strong writing skills in both general reporting and sports, the ideal candidate would be have also have a working knowledge of newspaper design as well as a strong background in social media.

The Winona Times has been publishing in Montgomery County since 1881 and has a circulation of 2,900. Its sister paper, The Conservative, has been publishing in Carroll County since 1865 and has a circulation of 1,300. These two award-winning newspapers are focused on reporting LOCAL and in-depth news and sports. The newspaper office is located in Winona, Mississippi, at the intersection of Interstate 55 and Highway 82 in the center of the state. It is 90 miles from Jackson and 100 miles from Memphis, Tenn.

Compensation ranges from $20,000 – $25,000 (based on experience), 401(k), and health benefits.

.

To submit a resume and clips, candidates may email Amanda Sexton Ferguson at publisher@winonatimes.com.