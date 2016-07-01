Press Operator – Carrollton, GA

Immediate opening for experienced operator to run 12-unit DGM 430 single-wide web press. Applicants should have a minimum of 1 to 2 years offset web press experience and a proven work history of dependability, self-initiative and mechanical skills. Requires ability to perform all make-ready tasks, press operation to maintain quality, routine maintenance, minor repairs, other pressroom responsibilities. Full-time shift includes scheduled nights, weekends and holidays. Position offers competitive compensation, health insurance, paid vacation, sick time, matching contribution 401(k). Apply in person 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Or, send cover letter and resume to: pressroom@times-georgian.com. Or, mail to: Times-Georgian, 901 Hays Mill Rd.,Carrollton, GA 30117.

The Times-Georgian is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, sex, age, national origin or disability.