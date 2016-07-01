Press Operator – Carrollton, GA

Immediate opening for experienced operator to run 12-unit DGM 430 single-wide web press. Applicants should have 3 to 5 years offset web press experience and a proven work history of dependability, self-initiative and mechanical skills. Requires ability to perform all make-ready tasks, press operation to maintain quality, routine maintenance, minor repairs, other pressroom responsibilities. Full-time shift includes scheduled nights, weekends and holidays. Located in desirable community 50 miles west of Atlanta, position offers competitive compensation, health insurance, paid vacation, sick time, matching contribution 401(k). Apply in person 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Or, send cover letter and resume to: pressroom@times-georgian.com. Or, mail to: Times-Georgian, 901 Hays Mill Rd., Carrollton, GA 30117.

The Times-Georgian is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, sex, age, national origin or disability.