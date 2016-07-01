Press Operator – Florence, AL

Press Operator- Florence, AL

If you are mechanically inclined, this is a great opportunity to sharpen your skills. The TimesDaily is seeking a printing press operator to join our northwestern Alabama printing facility. Essential duties and responsibilities include but are not limited to:

• Performing standard set up of printing press

• Operating the press

• Making adjustments to maintain quality control

• Performing preventative maintenance and repairs

Hands-on experience with a Goss Urbanite or DGM 850 is a plus, but not required. We are ready to hire and will train for the position. This position offers benefits including:

• 401(k) matching

• Medical Insurance

• Dental Insurance

• Vision Insurance

• Life Insurance

• Disability Insurance

• Additional Insurance Coverage Options

• Flexible Spending Account

• Paid Time Off (Vacation, Holidays, Sick Time)

Qualified candidates will be available to work nights, weekends.

Applications are available at the TimesDaily, 219 West Tennessee Street, Florence, AL 35630, or questions or resumes may be emailed to hollie.colella@timesdaily.com.

EEO