Press Operator – Opelika, AL

The Opelika-Auburn News has an immediate opening an experienced press operator for a seven day a week publication. Work includes nights and weekends and wages will be based on experience. The Opelika-Auburn News is a BH Media newspaper located near Auburn University. Must have good mechanical ability; Job Skills: Must be capable of performing physical tasks for at least eight hours per shift. Involves standing for long periods of time with repetitive lifting, pushing and pulling of heavy materials (up to 75 lbs). Must also be capable of repetitive climbing, stooping and bending; Hearing, eyesight (including ability to see colors), ability to understand and follow instructions, follow safety rules and work in a safe manner around moving equipment are required. Minimum Education: High school graduate or equivalent. Company benefits including medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, and 401K. Pre-employment drug and background screen required. EOE/M/F/MV; you may apply online at www.bhmginc.com.