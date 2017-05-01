Pressman – Cookeville, TN

The 115-year-old Herald-Citizenin Cookeville, TN, seeks an experienced pressman. With a circulation of 9,000, the afternoon newspaper publishes six days a week, Sunday thru Friday.

In addition to the daily newspaper, Cookeville Newspapers, Inc., serves as a commercial printer for several regional weekly newspapers, and college and high school publications.

Cookeville is the economic hub of the Upper Cumberland region and is home to Tennessee Tech University, a new 1.6-million-square-foot Academy Sport + Outdoor distribution center and plentiful outdoor recreation opportunities. Conveniently located along I-40, Cookeville is also a short drive from Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga.

Offering competitive wage, benefits and company matched 401(k). Candidates may apply at 1300 Neal St., Cookeville, TN, or email resume and a cover letter to Publisher Jack McNeely at jack.mcneely@herald-citizen.com.

The Herald-Citizenis an equal opportunity employer.