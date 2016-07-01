Production Manager – Greenville, MS

The Delta Democrat-Times, a six-day, daily newspaper in Greenville, Miss., is accepting resumes to fill its production manager’s position. The position includes oversight of an Urbanite press with a CC1 registration system, Screen CTP pre-press equipment and burgess plate bender. This is a hands-on position requiring press operation with a group of three other operators, on-time paper ordering, press-run management, work scheduling and attention to detail. Mechanical proficiency in press repair and troubleshooting is a must. Benefits include a $55k-$60k base salary with MBO in addition to company-match 401k, health insurance and paid vacation. We are a part of Emmerich Newspapers, Inc. a third generation, family-owned company with a track record of success and 26 newspapers in three states. Send resumes and references to jalverson@ddtonline.com.