Publisher – Clarksdale, MS

Publisher candidates being accepted for immediate opening at weekly newspaper in Clarksdale, Miss., grossing $600K. Ideal candidate knows the business from both sides of the fence, is able to drive revenue and profit, along with producing quality products – this is not a “desk job.” Skills in business, advertising, editorial, leadership, research, problem solving, strategic planning, negotiation, customer service, management and teamwork are all wonderful traits. If you have the drive, but may be lacking a few tools in your skill set, we do teach and train. Publisher is also expected to be an active and integral member of the community. Compensation $45K – $60K, 401(k), & other normal benefits. Send letter of interest, resume, and references to strack@emmerichnewspapers.com.