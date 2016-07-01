Publisher – Indianola, MS

Accepting publisher candidates for strong weekly newspaper in Indianola, Miss., 4.5K paid circ. Ideal candidate knows the business from both sides of the fence, is able to drive revenue and profit, along with producing quality products – this is not a “desk job.” Must have strong editorial skills. Additional talents in business, advertising, editorial, leadership, research, problem solving, strategic planning, negotiation, customer service, management and teamwork are all wonderful traits. If you have the drive, but may be lacking a few tools in your skill set, we do train. Publisher is also expected to be an active and integral member of the community. Compensation range $50K – $70K, 401(k), & other benefits. Send letter of interest, resume, and professional references to Dan W. Strack, Emmerich Newspapers, at strack@emmerichnewspapers.com.