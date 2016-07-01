Publisher – Tallulah, LA

Emmerich Newspapers is accepting resumes for the publisher position at their small weekly newspaper in Tallulah, Louisiana. An ideal candidate would have a business/sales background, solid editorial judgement, and proven leadership skills. Background in ad sales, building ads, and page layout would be a plus. We are PC-based, using Quark, Photoshop, and PDF workflow. This 1,500 paid, three-person staffed weekly newspaper is located 20 miles west of Vicksburg, Miss. This is a great opportunity for either an up-and-coming editor or ad rep/mgr., or a husband/wife combo who desire to work as a team and call this home. Comp range $35K – $45K. Company benefits include health insurance, matching 401(k) program, and two weeks annual vacation. Send resume, cover letter, and references to Pat Brown at pbrown@mageecourier.ms. Emmerich Newspapers is a media company based out of Jackson, Miss., with 24 community newspapers located in Mississippi and adjoining states.