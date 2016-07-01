Reporter – Anniston, AL

The Anniston Star seeks a multi-talented reporter to join its award-winning newsroom.

Building on a distinguished legacy of more than 100 years of family ownership, the newspaper is looking for talented journalists who understand reporting for digital and print products and can produce enterprise stories, write community features and break news.

Applicants should have a degree in journalism, history, creative writing or a similar field. Recent graduates will be considered, but this might be a job best suited for candidates looking for their second or third positions in the industry.

The Anniston Star is guided by the principle highlighted on its masthead: “The duty of a newspaper is to be the attorney for the most defenseless among its subscribers.” This value extends to an ongoing effort toward diversifying the institution to reflect the community it serves.

Please send resume in Word format and three clips as online links to Executive Editor James Bennett at jbennett@annistonstar.com.

The Anniston Star is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages diversity in applications.