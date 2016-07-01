Reporter – Athens, Alabama

The award-winning News Courier in Athens, Alabama, has an immediate opening for a reporter to join its newsroom. The News Courier prints Tuesday through Saturday and we also maintain an active web and social media presence. We also produce a number of niche products, including six glossy magazines.

Daily responsibilities

The reporter will write two-to-three bylined stories each day for print and enewscourier.com . The producer will also provide photos or graphic illustrations with stories as warranted.

The reporter will provide content for all niche publications and special sections as assigned. Reporter may also be asked to assist with copy editing duties as the need arises, so attention to detail and familiarity with AP style are required.

The reporter’s beat will be general assignment, which may include covering crime, courts, politics, business and local governments. The reporter must be able to work a flexible schedule and cover evening meetings as assigned. The reporter must also work the occasional weekend as determined by the editor.

The reporter will be expected to assist in frequent updates to our website and social media outlets.

Other duties as assigned.

Preferred qualities

The ideal candidate will be an energetic go-getter willing to be the first one on the scene of breaking news. Reporter should also be comfortable with enterprise/investigative journalism.

Reporter would ideally have other tools in his/her toolbox, including page design experience or a willingness to learn. Experience with InDesign and Quark Xpress is preferred. The News Courier will train as necessary.

Requirements

Ideal candidates will possess a degree in communications from an accredited institution, but The News Courier will consider five years of experience at a daily news publication in lieu of a degree.

Candidate must have a clean driving record and dependable transportation.

The ability to work holidays, nights and weekends as determined by the editor.

Benefits

The News Courier offers insurance coverage (health, dental and vision), 401(k) and paid time off as accrued.

Resume submission

Please email resumes, three writing samples and three photography samples to adam@athensnews-courier.com . Hard copies can be mailed to Adam Smith c/o The News Courier, P.O. Box 670, Athens AL 35612 or dropped off at our office at 410 W. Green St., Athens, AL 35611.

No phone calls, please.

