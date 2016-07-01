Reporter – Haleyville, AL

Experienced Newswriter/Reporter

The 170-year-old newspaper in Alabama seeks an experienced newswriter/reporter for its top newsroom position. The managing editor/reporter is responsible for news and editorial content for the weekly, 3,000-circulation newspaper and sister print and digital platforms.

Candidates need a collaborative writing background, critical thinking skills, editorial writing ability, and photography. We prize accurate, local news and sports coverage in print and online.

It is conveniently located at the intersection of State Highways 17 and 86 and is a short 33.9-mile drive to Tuscaloosa.

Interested candidates should send their resume, work samples of noteworthy journalism accomplishments, weekly salary requirements and a cover letter to P.O. Box

430, Haleyville, AL 35565

or

hmoore123@centurytel.net.

Equal Opportunity Employer.