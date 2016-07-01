Reporter – Mobile, AL

Lagniappe, Mobile’s largest independent weekly newspaper, seeks a news reporter to join our award-winning team of journalists. Ideal candidate would be familiar with the Mobile area (or willing to get up to speed quickly), not afraid to ask tough but fair questions and possess excellent writing skills. This position will have some assigned beats but enterprise, feature and investigative reporting are what have made Lagniappe one of the best newspapers in Alabama and the Southeast. We are not looking to fill the typical cop shop, public meeting beat you might expect at a smaller newspaper. We believe in digging deep and going after big stories. We also believe in objectivity. We don’t back away from tough stories, and we tell them fairly without a political agenda. Social media, videography/editing, multimedia skills a plus. Please email resume and writing samples to publishers atrice@lagniappemobile.com and rholbert@lagniappemobile.com.