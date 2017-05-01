Reporter – Tuskegee, AL

The Tuskegee News, published since 1865, is seeking a Reporter. Based in one of the most historic cities in the nation, it is the Macon County Seat and the site of Tuskegee University! It is also home to The Tuskegee Airmen and civil rights activists (birthplace of Rosa Parks); George Washington Carver, famous researcher of polio, peanuts and sweet potatoes. If you are interested in being a reporter in a city with such a rich heritage we have a full-time position available. We will also consider part-time applicants. Full-time position offers competitive compensation with benefits including, vacation, sick leave, and insurance. Please email your resume and a sample of your writing to Guy Rhodes, Publisher of The Tuskegee News at guynrhodes@bellsouth.net