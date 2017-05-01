Reporter – Wetumpka, AL

The Wetumpka Herald, a 2,500-circulation weekly newspaper, is looking for a community-minded professional to fill the position of reporter in our fast-growing market. There is a good possibility of a management role as we grow our reporting staff.

A commitment to community journalism, innovative thinking and an understanding of what makes a strong community is a must. We want someone who can tell the extraordinary struggles of ordinary people as well as cover local government. This job requires interviewing skill, attention to deadlines and the ability to juggle numerous assignments. The ideal candidate will possess a degree in journalism or equivalent experience, knowledge of AP style, some photography skills and a basic familiarity with social and digital media.

We are an equal-opportunity employer located in central Alabama on the shores of Lake Martin. We offer our employees a team atmosphere that thrives on journalism excellence, competitive pay and great benefits.

Interested candidates should email a resume, writing samples and a brief cover letter to managing editor Jimmy Wigfield at jimmy.wigfield@alexcityoutlook.com and assistant managing editor Santana Wood at santana.wood@alexcityoutlook.com.