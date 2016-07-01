Sports Editor – Paris, TX

Want to be part of a fast-growing company in a rich sports environment? If so, The Paris News has the right position. A 8,000-six-day-a-week daily, The Paris News provides an outstanding community sports focus for the Red River Valley, covering high schools and colleges in Northeast Texas and Southeast Oklahoma. Only 90 minutes from the Metroplex, Paris is vibrant, growing community uniquely situated between Dallas, Texarkana and Oklahoma. The right candidate understands the importance of community journalism, the relationship between youth, prep, college and professional sports and have a keen ability to build strong relationships both inside and outside of the newspaper.

A knowledge of InDesign, photography, AP style and strong organizational skills are a key in enhancing leadership for the entire newsroom, a two-person department, and a host of freelance writers and photographers.

The full-time position includes benefits, including health insurance, vacation and sick leave. Hours naturally depend upon events to be covered. Send resume, references and work samples to J.D. Davidson, publisher, at jdavidson@theparisnews.com.