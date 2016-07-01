Sports/General Reporter – Athens, AL

The award-winning News Courier in Athens, Alabama, has an immediate opening for a sports/general reporter to join its newsroom. The News Courier prints Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday and maintains an active web and social media presence. We also produce a number of niche products, including six glossy magazines.

Daily responsibilities

The reporter will write two or three bylined stories each day and will provide photos or graphic illustrations with stories as warranted. The reporter will provide content for all niche publications and special sections as assigned. They may also be asked to assist with copy editing duties as needed, so attention to detail and familiarity with AP style are required.

The reporter’s beat will be sports and general assignment, which may include covering local teams, crime, courts, politics, business and local governments. The reporter must be able to work a flexible schedule and cover local games and evening meetings as assigned. The reporter must also work the occasional holiday or weekend as determined by the editor.

The reporter will be expected to assist in frequent updates to our website and social media outlets.

Other duties may be assigned.

Preferred qualities

The ideal candidate will be an energetic go-getter willing to be the first one on the scene of breaking news. The reporter should also be comfortable with enterprise or investigative journalism.

The reporter would ideally have page design experience and a willingness to learn. Experience with InDesign and Photoshop is preferred. The News Courier will train as necessary.

Requirements

Ideal candidates will possess a degree in communications or related field from an accredited institution, but The News Courier will consider five years of experience at a daily news publication in lieu of a degree.

Candidate must have a clean driving record and dependable transportation.

Benefits

The News Courier offers insurance coverage (health, dental and vision), 401(k) and paid time off.

Resume submission

Please email resumes, three writing samples and three photography samples to lora@athensnews-courier.com. Hard copies can be mailed to Lora Scripps c/o The News Courier, P.O. Box 670, Athens AL 35612 or dropped off at our office at 410 W. Green St., Athens, AL 35611.