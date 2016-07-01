Sportswriter – Florence, AL

The TimesDaily, a 5-day-a-week publication in Florence, Alabama, is seeking an entry-level sportswriter to cover University of North Alabama athletics. UNA is a Division I college that currently plays football in the Big South Conference while its other sports compete in the ASUN Conference. This position also requires some preps coverage and office responsibilities. Please submit a cover letter, resume, and no more than five writing samples to stacy.long@timesdaily.com or Stacy Long, 219 W. Tennessee St., Florence, AL, 35630. The TimesDaily is a part of Tennessee Valley Media.