Staff Reporter – Guntersville, AL

The twice-a-week Advertiser-Gleam in Guntersville, Ala., seeks a general assignment reporter. The duties do include sports reporting. Good people skills, computer skills and photography skills a must. Situated on 69,000 acre Lake Guntersville, Guntersville is a unique town with an abundance of recreational opportunities and a lot of interesting stories to report. Journalism or communications schooling or experience preferred. Send resumes to editor Anthony Campbell at Anthony.Campbell@advertisergleam.com