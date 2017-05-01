Staff Writer – Cullman, AL

The award-winning Cullman Times is looking for a talented staff writer who wants to tell stories about local people, events and happenings via print and digital platforms. Yes, we cover the news that impacts our community, but we also publish a variety of magazines and publications that will allow you to share your storytelling skills with our audience. If you are interested in joining Cullman’s No. 1 media company, we want to hear from you. This full-time position offers a benefits package that includes medical, dental, vision and life insurance, 401k and paid vacation. Please send your resume and work examples to: dpalmer@cullmantimes.com