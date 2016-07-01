Staff Writer – Demopolis Times

Job Description

The Demopolis Times, a twice-weekly newspaper in west Alabama, is seeking a community-minded reporter. Our reporters are involved in all aspects of news gathering, from covering city and county government to police beats to human-interest stories, and sports stories. You will have the opportunity to layout and design pages, take photographs, work with our website, have input in the editorial content of the newspaper and be a part of the community in which you live.

About Demopolis

Demopolis is situated in the heart of Alabama’s Black Belt Region and is centrally located between Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Meridian, Miss. The city is affixed on the banks of both the Tombigbee and Warrior rivers and is renowned as a sportsman’s paradise in the Southeast. The construction of the Demopolis Lock and Dam created a 10,000 acre lake which is enjoyed by many for boating, fishing and recreational opportunities.

Population Total immediate market: 70,000 within a 30-mile radius

Marengo County: 23,000 Demopolis: 8,000

Climate: Known for its mild winters and splendid springs and falls, the average annual temperature is 75.3 degrees (F).

Major employers : Rock-Tenn, a national leader in wood products, has its largest plant in Demopolis. New Era, which makes caps for numerous sports programs, has a thriving business in the community. Other key businesses include manufacturing, forestry, agricultural, tourism and educational lines of work, along with many others.

Education : Demopolis enjoys one of the best public school systems in this region of Alabama. The schools receive enormous support from members of the community and have thrived during a time with other systems in the state cannot say the same.

Recreation :Boating, fishing, hunting, golf, arts and crafts.

About the Demopolis Times

Founded in 1887 by C.A. Berbeck, The Demopolis Times has been owned by reputable newspeople for more than a century. Owners include Edward S. Cornish, Ben and Libba George, Hollis Curl and Jim McKay. In 1979, Boone Newspapers Inc. purchased the newspaper and still owns it today. The Demopolis Times, which is published Wednesday and Saturday, is a consistent winner in the Alabama Press Association Better Newspaper Contest.