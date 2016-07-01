No one covers the happenings
in communities throughout the
state like the daily and weekly
newspapers of the Alabama
Press Association.
The Alabama Press Association is the state trade association of daily and weekly newspapers in Alabama. Its active membership includes 24 daily newspapers and 99 non-daily newspapers. In addition, its membership includes over 100 associate members, which represent newspaper vendors, colleges and universities and other organizations allied to the newspaper industry.
3324 Independence Dr.
Suite 200
Birmingham, AL 35209
Phone: 205.871.7737
Fax: 205.871.7740