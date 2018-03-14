2018 Media Directory
The 2018 Media Directory contains contact information for newspapers, tv and radio stations, vital statistics for every county, and other useful information.
It is a must have for media and public relations professionals, political staffers and elected officials.
Print and Digital copy combo $90
Printed copies are $75
Online Version is $50
Contact the APA office (205) 871-7737 or email jaclyn@alabamapress.org to order your copy.
Digital Directory
Already purchased your digital copy of the Media Directory?
3324 Independence Dr.
Suite 200
Birmingham, AL 35209
Phone: 205.871.7737
Fax: 205.871.7740