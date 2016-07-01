Editor – The LaGrange Daily News and The Valley Times-News; LaGrange, GA and Valley, AL

How would you like to lead the staff at two century-old newspapers, in beautiful small Southern towns that offer the amenities of a large city? The LaGrange Daily News publishes in LaGrange, Georgia, a city situated on Interstates 85 and 185, just an hour south of Atlanta. It is home to a number of musical entertainment venues, a craft brewery, one of the largest collections of Middle Eastern artifacts and world-renowned gardens. The Callaway Foundation supports the community by adding trails and parks, providing affordable housing and supporting small businesses. West Point Lake offers an incredible haven for fishing, kayaking, boating, camping and more.

Just thirty minutes down the road on the Chattahoochee River, the Valley-Times News serves Chambers County as well as West Point, Georgia. The newspaper office is located in Lanett, which is referred to as the “Gateway to Alabama” and is one of the most picturesque spots along the river. This area serves as an industrial and economic hub of the region.

Both newspapers are owned by Boone Newsmedia, Inc., a privately held, family-owned newspaper company with a long tradition of journalistic excellence in the communities it serves. Excellent benefits, a fast-moving work atmosphere, and a tradition of letting local leaders create the pathway to success.

If you are looking for a place to put down roots and grow your career, this gem of an opportunity is for you. Drop your resume to BNI Senior Vice President Catherine Hadaway at catherine.hadaway@boonenewsmedia.com and BNI President and CEO Steve Stewart at steve.stewart@boonenewsmedia.com to apply.

Job Description

Our editor is a “player-coach” who is responsible for the news content of The LaGrange Daily News, LaGrange Living magazine, The Valley Times-News, Valley Living magazine and related print and digital products.

Must reside in: Troup County, Georgia or Chambers County, Alabama

Specific responsibilities include: