Editor – The LaGrange Daily News and The Valley Times-News; LaGrange, GA and Valley, AL

How would you like to lead the staff at two century-old newspapers, in beautiful small Southern towns that offer the amenities of a large city? The LaGrange Daily News publishes in LaGrange, Georgia, a city situated on Interstates 85 and 185, just an hour south of Atlanta. It is home to a number of musical entertainment venues, a craft brewery, one of the largest collections of Middle Eastern artifacts and world-renowned gardens. The Callaway Foundation supports the community by adding trails and parks, providing affordable housing and supporting small businesses. West Point Lake offers an incredible haven for fishing, kayaking, boating, camping and more.
Just thirty minutes down the road on the Chattahoochee River, the Valley-Times News serves Chambers County as well as West Point, Georgia. The newspaper office is located in Lanett, which is referred to as the “Gateway to Alabama” and is one of the most picturesque spots along the river. This area serves as an industrial and economic hub of the region.
Both newspapers are owned by Boone Newsmedia, Inc., a privately held, family-owned newspaper company with a long tradition of journalistic excellence in the communities it serves. Excellent benefits, a fast-moving work atmosphere, and a tradition of letting local leaders create the pathway to success.
If you are looking for a place to put down roots and grow your career, this gem of an opportunity is for you. Drop your resume to BNI Senior Vice President Catherine Hadaway at catherine.hadaway@boonenewsmedia.com and BNI President and CEO Steve Stewart at steve.stewart@boonenewsmedia.com to apply.
Job Description
Our editor is a “player-coach” who is responsible for the news content of The LaGrange Daily News, LaGrange Living magazine, The Valley Times-News, Valley Living magazine and related print and digital products.
Must reside in: Troup County, Georgia or Chambers County, Alabama
Specific responsibilities include:
- Implement and maintain at least a two-week news budget for print and online editions, planning further ahead as practical.
- Lead the necessary “culture change” in our newsroom as we embrace the 24-hour news cycle and the integration of online and print products to serve readers.
- Publish content that compels people in the community to purchase subscriptions, whether online or in print.
- Write 5-6 news stories weekly.
- Write a weekly column for the Opinion page focused on people, events and news topics in our readership area.
- Develop Opinion page with reader-driven content: guest columns, letters, polls, other forms of opinion.
- Write, and help others write, a minimum of three unsigned editorials each week that are constructively focused on opportunities and successes in the community and how the issues affect people who live here.
- Build and implement newsroom minimum standards for team and individual productivity.
- Edit and be responsible for content in the print edition and on our website. Help staff members improve their writing and reporting skills and knowledge of AP style.
- Design and paginate news pages as needed.
- Create and refine a beat structure that ensures relevant topics in our readership area are covered regularly and thoroughly. Where possible, match reporters with their interests and strengths. Prioritize enterprise, depth and investigative reporting. Tell readers something they don’t already know.
- Coordinate content for special editions, emphasizing local (both staff and submitted) material over outside filler.
- Coordinate and produce editorial content for LaGrange Living and Valley Living magazines.
- Work with other members of our leadership team to develop niche products that serve our customers and help the newspaper meet its profitability goals, including niche email newsletters.
- Recruit and retain an excellent staff that is successful in meeting our goals and minimum standards, producing local content that is relevant, interesting and informative. Be responsible for each staff member’s growth and development.
- Build digital readership through enhanced content, including but not limited to daily, off-cycle news updates and multimedia (video and audio) journalism. Establish our two websites, in tandem with our print edition, as the source for online news and information for Troup County, Chambers County and the surrounding area.
- Be involved in the community. Build our volume of reader-submitted content. Be available to our readers to address their questions, suggestions. Be responsive to readers who suggest story ideas.
- Lead weekly news staff meetings and ad hoc meetings as needed in between.
- Maintain a system of regular publication of public records, including but not limited to land transfers; felony and non-traffic misdemeanor arrests; and civil and criminal court dispositions.
- Carefully manage newsroom overtime. Limit to extraordinary situations when important news must be covered late in a pay period.
- Take turn in and manage the schedule of weekend reporter rotation.
- Other duties as assigned.