Sports Editor- McComb, MS (Southwest MS)

The Enterprise-Journal, the daily newspaper in McComb, Mississippi, is looking for a sports editor. A perfect job for a recent college graduate or for someone with experience. Responsibilities include managing the coverage of our area high school and community college teams, as well as keeping up with local athletes who have gone on to four-year colleges and professional sports leagues. The job will involve writing, photography, page design and managing freelancers. Creative website ideas are encouraged. The position is full time with health insurance, a matching 401(k) plan, paid vacation and sick leave.McComb is a surprisingly busy news and sports market in southwest Mississippi, about an hour-and-a-half’s drive away from New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Jackson, Natchez and Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Email a cover letter, resumes, clips and references to Jack Ryan at publisher@enterprise-journal.com.