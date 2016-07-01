Reporter- Birmingham Metro

The Birmingham Business Journal is looking for a part-time general assignment reporter. The position is part time at 20 hours a week and is a hybrid role for an individual living in the Birmingham metro area. The ideal candidate will blend traditional journalism skills — source building, sharp news judgment, interviewing prowess and scoop-driven reporting – with online and social media know-how. Reporters in our newsroom don’t just turn in copy – they take business intelligence to the next level and become experts in their field.

Report and write short- and long-form stories for our website and weekly print edition.

Own the beat, dictating day-to-day coverage and thriving on digging out source-driven exclusives.

Relentlessly develop sources and manage relationships with high-level executives and other community leaders.

Scoop competitors on every story of any significance, not only telling readers what happened, but why and how.

Skills

• Desire and ability to break news and to identify newsworthy events and sources

• Strong analytical and investigative-interviewing skills

• Ability to work both independently and collaboratively at a fast pace

• Ability to relate comfortably to a wide range of people, in person, on the phone and online

• A clear drive to develop sources and build audience

• Solid understanding of news writing, journalistic ethics and story structure.

• Ability to leverage relationships with sources to deliver content that differentiates the organization from competitors

• Ability to pitch in on any beat, boosting the capabilities of a small newsroom

• Multimedia skills, including video, photos, broadcast, on-camera, helpful

Experience

• 1-3 years reporting in a newsroom

• Track record in the news business of building, maintaining and engaging an audience in print and online.

Education

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience.

As part of American City Business Journals, a profitable and growing news and information company we offer superior benefits and professional opportunities. ACBJ is proud of its exceptional benefits, including health, dental, vision, mental health & wellness support programs. In addition, we offer a generous time-off policy and paid parental leave in support of employees taking the time needed to relax and recharge. Here are just a few of our programs: * Fertility Assistance * Paid Parental Leave * 401K Plan * Flexible Spending Accounts * Employee Assistance Program * And so much more! We value new perspectives on our team, and our tenured and multifaceted group provides mentorship to support development within the organization. Our external and internal training includes focused topics that prepare our team members to take on bigger challenges and continuously develop skills. There are growth opportunities within each of our markets and support for those who want to explore career advancement in other regions or with other departments.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: https://www.journalismjobs.com/1685661-general-assignment-reporter-birmingham-business-journal