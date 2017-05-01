2018 Hall of Honor Ceremony

-
Family of Honoree Paul Davis
Chris Davis accepting a plaque honoring his father, Paul Davis, on behalf of his family.
Left to Right: Chris Davis, Susan May, Gayle Davis and Alan Davis
Left to Right: Alex Windham, David Windham, Dilcy Windham Hilley, and Ben Hilley
Dilly Windham Halley accepting a plaque honoring her mother, Kathryn Wyndham Davis, on behalf of her family.
Left to Right: Alex Windham, David, Windham, Ed Williams, Dilcy W. Hilley and Ben Hilley
Alabama Newspaper Hall of Honor