Sales Representative- Cullman, AL

The Cullman Tribune is seeking an enthusiastic and motivated individual to fill an open Marketing / Sales Consultant position. We are looking for someone who will set and exceed personal revenue goals each month by creating engaging client campaigns which will drive desired business results.

The Tribune is looking for someone who will connect with clients to help achieve their business objectives through effective print and digital advertising. Unlike many newspapers, we offer flat commission which doesn’t change if you fall short of your personal monthly sales goal.

Marketing Specialist will:

Generate revenue for the newspaper by meeting monthly self goals via effective outside sales

Develop and target results for clients via new and effective creative campaigns

Branding is key but so is research of the customer to ensure campaigns are reaching the desired target audience

A strong relationships with clients and the community will ensure positive commitments resulting in proper preparation, presentation and follow-through

Always expand your business goals to fit the companies which you’re representing

Continue to grow existing, new, and digital business, while some corporate initiatives may help develop a strategy to achieve those goals

Continue to enhance sales tactics, in order to include effective story-telling, while prospecting the business and building relationships

Develop creative and effective campaigns

The ideal candidate will have the following skills:

Passion for working with a sales team with a positive mindset

Driven by reasonable results, opportunities to learn and assist others

Key: relationship building, customer service, communication and negotiation skills

Must have a basic business acumen as it relates to print, online media, digital interactive opportunities and social media savvy

Sales experience preferred along with an understanding of newspaper and digital media plans, including the advertising marketplace and key competition

Quick to overcome adversity

Must be able to communicate, build relationships and relate well to all customers and clients

Professional appearance a must/ Dress for your day not the weekend

Reliable transportation, a valid driver’s license, a clean driving record and insurance required

If interested, send an email with your resume and references to janet@cullmantribune.com.