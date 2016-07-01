Reporter- Cullman, AL

News Reporter Position Available at The Cullman Tribune

Immediate opening: The Cullman Tribune needs an experienced News Reporter who is self-driven, goal-oriented and able to consistently produce quality journalism. The ideal candidate will be skilled in unbiased reporting and possess a strong dedication to community engagement.

Key Responsibilities:

– Report accurately and objectively on local news and events

– Attend and cover city council meetings and major local festivals as needed

– Maintain a flexible schedule, including some weekends

Qualifications:

– Excellent written and verbal communication skills

– Ability to work independently and meet deadlines

– Strong critical thinking and problem-solving competencies to effectively handle unexpected challenges

– Ability to work with residents and those in your coverage area to formulate story ideas and hear the concerns of the communities.

Application Process:

Email your resume to news@cullmantribune.com. Please demonstrate your ability to fulfill the role as described and explain what local news coverage means to you.