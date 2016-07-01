Advertising Manager – Cartersville, GA

The Daily Tribune has an immediate opening for Advertising Manager. We are located in Cartersville Ga. Just 45 miles from Atlanta.
General Description: The Advertising Director has an established record of sales leadership and revenue generation through advertising sales – including print, preprints and web offerings through our growing platforms including multi newspapers, special sections, online edition and feature magazines.
Core Duties and Responsibilities:
· Drive sales efforts by expanding current client base, identifying new customers and developing new categories
· Hire, train, manage, and mentor advertising sales staff to meet daily, weekly and monthly goals
· Create and implement standards for all aspects of the sales cycle – prospecting, presentation, negotiating, closing, account management and renewals
· Work across all departments such as creative, editorial and operations to implement smooth processes.
· Delivers sales presentations to key clients in coordination with sales representatives. Negotiate advertising contracts with local, regional and national clients
· Meets with key clients, assisting sales representative with delivering presentations to new clients to close deals, and maintaining relationships with legacy accounts.
Experience and Skills:
· Bachelor’s degree preferred
· 5 years of sales experience in sales experience, advertising preferred
· 3 years in a management position
· Strong writing style, organizational skills and presentation ability
· Ability to prioritize and plans work activities; excellent time management skills.
· Approaches others in a tactful manner; reacts well under pressure; accountable.
· Ability to follow instructions; responds to management direction
Send resume to Alan Davis at Alan.davis@daily-tribune.com.