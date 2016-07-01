Advertising Manager – Cartersville, GA

The Daily Tribune has an immediate opening for Advertising Manager. We are located in Cartersville Ga. Just 45 miles from Atlanta.

General Description: The Advertising Director has an established record of sales leadership and revenue generation through advertising sales – including print, preprints and web offerings through our growing platforms including multi newspapers, special sections, online edition and feature magazines.

Core Duties and Responsibilities:

· Drive sales efforts by expanding current client base, identifying new customers and developing new categories

· Hire, train, manage, and mentor advertising sales staff to meet daily, weekly and monthly goals

· Create and implement standards for all aspects of the sales cycle – prospecting, presentation, negotiating, closing, account management and renewals

· Work across all departments such as creative, editorial and operations to implement smooth processes.

· Delivers sales presentations to key clients in coordination with sales representatives. Negotiate advertising contracts with local, regional and national clients

· Meets with key clients, assisting sales representative with delivering presentations to new clients to close deals, and maintaining relationships with legacy accounts.

Experience and Skills:

· Bachelor’s degree preferred

· 5 years of sales experience in sales experience, advertising preferred

· 3 years in a management position

· Strong writing style, organizational skills and presentation ability

· Ability to prioritize and plans work activities; excellent time management skills.

· Approaches others in a tactful manner; reacts well under pressure; accountable.

· Ability to follow instructions; responds to management direction

Send resume to Alan Davis at Alan.davis@daily-tribune.com.