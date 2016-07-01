Advertising Sales Manager – Cleveland, TN

The 168-year Cleveland Daily Banner in beautiful Cleveland, TN, is in search of a proven revenue generator to lead its award-winning advertising department. The Banner is a digital-first publication featuring three print editions weekly – Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday.

Successful candidate must have at least five years of leadership and proven revenue growth in the print and digital sales arena. Expectations and responsibilities include:

· Ensure sales team provides top-shelf customer service while aggressively mining for new clients.

· Continuously coach outside sales team and regularly perform four-legged sales with team.

· Attend and participate in community and business functions during and after business hours.

· Manage an aggressive digital and print promotions calendar, including newspaper specials sections, quarterly Bradley Essential magazine, and front-page sticky notes.

· Experience with event planning helpful.

· Service local and national accounts for print and digital ads.

· Execute advertising contracts for digital, print, and preprints clients.

With a print circulation of 6,500 and boasting more than 70,000 unique users monthly at www.clevelandbanner.com, the Cleveland Daily Banner is the local news authority of Cleveland and Bradley County.

Cleveland is home to Lee University and Church of God world headquarters. With a population of roughly 50,000, Cleveland is located 20 minutes north of Chattanooga along I-75. Outdoor activities are abundant, including world-class whitewater excursions down the nearby Ocoee River.

Offering a competitive compensation package commensurate to experience. Please submit cover letter, resume, and references to Jack McNeely, group publisher, at jack.mcneely@clevelandbanner.com. No phone calls, please.

The Cleveland Daily Banner is an equal opportunity employer.

1505 25th Street NW, Cleveland, TN 37311 / www.clevelandbanner.com / 423-472-5041