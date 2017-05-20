APA Better Newspaper Contest Award Winners Announced

Editorial Contest Winners Announced
Birmingham, AL (May 26, 2017) – Select winners of the 2017 Alabama Press Association Better Newspaper Contest were announced by Dee Ann Campbell, chairman of the APA Better Newspaper Contest Committee. This year, seventy-four newspapers submitted 2,753 entries in the annual contest. The Georgia Press Association judged the entries.
The awards will be presented on Saturday, July 8 at the 2017 APA Summer Convention at the Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach, AL.
The following editorial categories will not be announced until the awards banquet. First place awards in these categories will be presented at the banquet. Publishers will be notified if their newspaper is among the first place winners in any of these categories.Read the full press release here
Advertising Contest Winners Announced
Dee Ann Campbell, chair of the APA Advertising Contest Committee, announced the winners of the 2017 APA Advertising Contest.Sixty newspapers submitted 988 entries in this year’s contest. The entries were judged by the Georgia Press Association.
The awards for Advertising Sweepstakes and Ad of the Year will be announced and presented at the awards banquet on July 8, 2017 along with the other Better Newspaper Contest winners.Read the full press release here