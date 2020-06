APA Member Face Mask Request Form

APA Newspaper Face Mask Request Form APA members can order up to 25 masks at no charge for employees by submitting this form.

APA Member Face Mask Order Form Enter NAME OF NEWSPAPER

Publisher Enter Contact Name for Newspaper

Shipping Address Enter newspaper's full shipping address

Phone # and email address Enter phone and email contact information

Number of Employees Enter the number of employees at you newspaper

Number of Masks Requested Enter the number of masks requested - max 25

Any special notes? Please enter any additional requests here.