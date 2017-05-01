APME  2018 College Scholarship Program

APA News

The Alabama Associated Press Media Editors is proud to encourage the next generation of multimedia storytellers in our industry with the 2018 APME College Scholarship. One selected entrant will receive $1,000 toward their education in a communication related field of study. Applications must be submitted by May 31, 2018.

Eligibility—

  • Entrant must be a sophomore, junior, or senior attending an accredited college or university in Alabama, enrolled in a journalism program.
  • Maintain at least a 3.0 grade point average.
  • Fully complete the application, to be accompanied by a letter of recommendation from a professor, counselor, or media supervisor.

How to apply—

Submit the following to the addresses provided below:

  • Contact information
  • Experience
  • Web links to three to five work samples, which should have been printed on a college news site or paper or broadcast on radio, TV, or web in 2017, or the Spring of 2018.
  • If your work is unavailable on a station or college website, it can be uploaded through an alternate site (YouTube, Vimeo, SoundCloud, etc.)

Please e-mail your information/application to Jim Baltzelle, local director, Southeast, Associated Press, jbaltzelle@ap.org; and to Pat Duggins, news director, Alabama Public Radio, pduggins@apr.org.

A winner will be announced ahead of the June 9 AP annual awards event at the Birmingham Marriott.