Audio Broadcast News Reporter/Producer – Remote (GA or AL)

Public News Service is a national newswire for public interest and social justice reporting. Our member-, grant-, and media-supported model provides content to media outlets that highlights community issues and gives voice to those marginalized by media consolidation on top of historical inequities. This multi-platform distribution network reaches a wide geographic and ideological audience where they are, with over 4,000 outlets regularly featuring our reporting to an average audience of 60 million weekly. We are a Certified B Corporation consciously working to build a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive news company. Partly employee-owned and committed to addressing and rectifying the harm that journalism can and has caused, PNS is the first newswire member of the Trust Project which demonstrates the highest standards of journalistic transparency and ethics.

We are currently seeking an experienced Audio Broadcast News Reporter/Producer to help launch news services in states in the Southeast; though this is a remote position, it does need to be based in Georgia or Alabama. The ideal candidate not only has extensive experience in news gathering and reporting, spot news and newscast writing, and digital sound editing, but is also passionate about social justice and public-interest news. There is room for growth. If you are excited by the idea of reporting on critical issues affecting local communities, we want to hear from you!

*Note: We have hired exceptional early-career candidates with less experience and stellar references. In all cases, please only apply if you have strong digital sound recording and editing skills and already have the ability to record, voice and edit from your virtual office.

Our corporate culture is supportive, compassionate and highly accountable, and as a small group with a big mission, we depend heavily on each other. We have a newsroom sensibility and are 100% detail-oriented and deadline driven.

In this position, you will be responsible for:

● Evaluating news leads and tips to develop story ideas, or receiving story assignments

● Building independently a community of sources and other contacts

● Gathering and verifying information and sources through interviews, research and observation

● Organizing materials and writing stories according to editorial guidelines

● Developing scripts for audio recording and broadcast

● Working with a team of editors

● Recording and editing audio files to accompany print stories

● Meeting tight deadlines and managing a daily schedule independently

What we require:

• At least 3-5 years of experience working in a fast-paced news environment (commercial media or wire service work preferred)

• Demonstrated expertise with digital interviewing/voicing/recording and editing

• Home or other remote recording ability and experience with various digital technologies

• Familiarity with the public interest news environment, cultural trends, and emerging issues

• Proven success building relationships and creating productive partnerships

• Ability to juggle multiple forms of communication and social media

• Sense of humor and innovative spirit a definite plus

• Experience working within a virtual team preferred

Compensation:

$50,000-$60,000 annually, commensurate with experience. Employees are eligible for Paid Time Off and family leave; health insurance; and retirement match (up to 3%). Very infrequent travel may be required.

How to apply:

Send resume and cover letter to jobs@publicnewsservice.org with “PNS Producer (your last name and your home state)” in the subject line.