Cox named new Sentinel publisher

Former Southern Newspaper Inc. (SNI) publisher Brandon Cox has been named publisher of the Scottsboro Daily Sentinel in Scottsboro, Alabama, SNI President Dolph Tillotson announced this week.

“We’re very happy Brandon has decided to rejoin Southern,” Tillotson said. “I think he’ll bring a lot of skill and energy to the position in Scottsboro. Brandon has specific experience in running a production hub and great sales organization skills that apply well here.”

Cox fills the role handled most recently by interim General Manager and Advertising Director Ken Bonner. Cox begins his duties Sept. 5.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to Southern Newspapers, and to community journalism,” said Cox. “Over the last 10 years newspapers have become a part of who I am. I believe deeply in the mission of community journalism, and can not wait to return to the Southeast and serve Jackson County and surrounding areas.”

Cox worked previously with SNI from 2014 to 2016 as publisher of the Bay City Tribune in Bay City, Texas. In the last year, he has worked as a member of the Corporate Communications and External Affairs team at STP Nuclear Operating Co., which operates a two-unit nuclear power plant southwest of Houston.

Before moving to Texas, Cox was advertising director of The Courier-Times in New Castle, Indiana. Cox began his newspaper career as a graphic artist at the Messenger-Inquirer in Owensboro, Kentucky.

He has extensive graphic design skills, and has also owned and operated his own design company.

A native of Owensboro, Kentucky, Cox has a degree in graphic design from Kentucky Wesleyan College.

Cox, 30, is married, and he and his wife, Kayla, have two small children – daughter Alyssa and son Marshall. He enjoys hunting, fishing, cycling, playing guitar and spending time outdoors with his family.

Cox can be reached by email to brandon.cox@thedailysentinel.com.