Data Reporter- Birmingham, AL

The Birmingham Business Journal is looking for a driven and innovative Data Reporter to build on the newsroom’s strong legacy of using data to drive essential, exclusive business coverage.

A data Reporter is able to gather and analyze original data on the industries, companies and trends driving business decisions in the metro Birmingham region, and communicate what he or she uncovers using both text and visual storytelling techniques.

Skills

• Strong news judgment, news analysis and news writing skills

• Proven ability to work with databases and spreadsheets to find patterns and stories

• Meticulous eye for detail

• Passionate about finding and dissecting data

• Ability to get people to tell you things they don’t want to

• Strong customer service skills

• Solid Microsoft Excel skills a must

• Comfort with basic math

• Ability to mine and analyze data from surveys, regulatory agencies, other public documents and sources

• Knowledge of computer data-management applications a plus

• Drive for 100 percent accuracy

Experience

• 1-2 years of journalism or equivalent experience, with a track record of reporting on business data

• Familiarity with public-company, bank and regulatory agency filings a plus

Education

• Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience

Salary Range

Not available

Job Responsibilities

Collects and analyzes company and industry data for Birmingham Business Journal’s weekly industry Lists, using surveys, public documents and other relevant sources.

• Manages and actively builds Birmingham Business Journal database of regional companies.

• Regularly reports stories based on data from the Lists and other research projects using appropriate narrative and visual storytelling techniques.

• Reports and writes four to six cover stories a year using data resources.

• Oversees creation of charts and infographics to illustrate research data findings.

• Works alongside reporters and editors on enterprise projects that include or are driven by data.

• Actively looks for creative ways to tell important stories using data.

• Participates in regular page proofing rotation.

• Produces stories for the daily newsletter as needed.

• Attends BBJ events and networks in the community.

Additional Job Information

The well-being of our employees is paramount. For that reason, ACBJ offers a variety of rich and competitive benefits including bundled health, dental and vision plans designed to meet our employees’ needs. We also provide programs to support mental health and wellness and a generous time-off policy in support of taking the time needed to recharge.

Here are just a few of our programs:

* Paid Parental Leave

* 401K Plan with Employer Match

* Flexible Spending Accounts

* Employee Assistance Program

* Multiple Employee Dependent Scholarship Programs

* Commuter Flexible Spending

* Lifestyle Programs (Including incentives for healthy habits)

* Medical Infertility Services

* Corporate discount programs

* Employee Recognition/Service Awards

* And so much more!

(Benefits coverage indicated above may be based on employee participation in benefit programs and eligibility)

Compliance Statement

This Company is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The Company considers applicants for all positions without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, gender, age, marital status, disability, veteran status, sexual orientation, genetic information or any other characteristic protected by applicable city, state or federal law.

Appropriate CDC guidelines are being followed for the protection of our employees and customers.

APPLY HERE: https://recruiting.adp.com/srccar/public/nghome.guid?c=2180419&d=ExternalCareerSite&prc=RMPOD1&r=5000912495506&fbclid=IwAR1IgOAuTm_cF7Z1ZGsxgD1SrIlUmRv1YgL3QAHJ9wHWw16kvZdHR1gZa5Q#/