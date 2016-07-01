Department of Journalism and Creative Media – University of Alabama

The Department of Journalism and Creative Media at the University of Alabama is seeking a non-tenure, renewable contract instructor to teach a variety of journalism courses and lead scholastic media organizations beginning Aug. 16, 2022.

Duties:

– Teach three journalism courses per semester (a 9-month contract) with opportunities to also teach during the summer. Courses range from introductory level journalism to advanced journalism courses, with a mix of conceptual and skills-based. Some graduate level teaching is possible in our Master’s program.

– Lead the Alabama Scholastic Press Association, the National Elementary School Press Association, and the department’s Multicultural Journalism Program.

Qualifications:

– A Master’s degree in journalism or a related field is required.

– Experience working in journalism and/or teaching journalism.

– Ability to excel in a classroom as a leader and instructor, including the desire to bring inclusive and equitable teaching practices to the classroom.

– Skill or experience in non-profit management or event planning is strongly preferred.

– An interest and ability to work with high school media is preferred.

– Ability to effectively run social media accounts.

This department houses approximately 900 undergraduate and master’s students. This department is one of four academic units in the College of Communication and Information Sciences. The College also includes a nationally ranked interdepartmental doctoral program.

The University of Alabama, established in 1831 in Tuscaloosa, has approximately 37,000 students, including around 5,000 graduate students in more than 120 master’s and doctoral programs. The University has a Carnegie classification of “Doctoral/Research Universities Extensive.” Tuscaloosa is a university-oriented community of nearly 115,000 residents about fifty minutes southwest of Birmingham, in the nation’s 45th television market. It is a short drive to the Smoky Mountains, Gulf Coast beaches, New Orleans, Nashville, and Atlanta. Additional information about the Department, the College and the University, is available at www.cis.ua.edu.

To Apply:

Applicants must apply online at https://facultyjobs.ua.edu and submit:.

►Letter of application that addresses the applicant’s teaching philosophy, instructional excellence, and outlines specific courses within the JCM curriculum that the applicant could teach

►Curriculum Vitae

►Contact information (names, e-mail addresses and phone numbers) for at least three professional references

The University of Alabama is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer and is strongly committed to diversity, valuing candidates who bring a variety of backgrounds and experiences to our community. Women and individuals from historically underrepresented groups are strongly encouraged to apply at facultyjobs.ua.edu

UA EEO Statement

The position expected start date is August 16, 2022. Review of applications begins March 28, 2022, and will continue until the position closes. Questions regarding the search should be directed to the search chair, Dr. Chris Roberts at croberts@ua.edu