Editor – Athens, AL

The Athens News Courier, an award-winning daily newspaper published in Athens, Alabama, covering Limestone County, is seeking an editor who has a strong sense of community journalism, attention to detail and a desire to lead a dedicated, enthusiastic newsroom.

The News Courier publishes four days a week and maintains an active digital presence every day. In addition to our newspaper, we publish several magazines and niche publications throughout the year.

We are looking for someone who wants to be part of a growing community, isn’t afraid to hold others accountable and can work as part of a local and regional team within the CNHI network of community newspapers.



If you have the following:

News reporting, photography and design/presentation skills as they relate to print and digital platforms;

Understanding of how to manage a staff and direct a newsroom;

Strong news judgment as it relates to marketing and presentation of newspapers;

Strong leadership skills;

Experience in overseeing a newsroom or as a section editor of a newspaper,

Please send your resume and cover letter to Amy Henderson, Editor, The Cullman Times, at ahenderson@cullmantimes.com.