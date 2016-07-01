Editor – Cleveland, TN

The 167-year-old Cleveland (TN) Daily Banner seeks a proven Editor with a passion for local news and a desire to grow audience engagement through all digital platforms. Both long- standing associate editors are retiring within months, opening the door for an Editor who wants to put their stamp on an awarding-winning newspaper and staff.
The successful applicant understands the importance of community journalism and is committed to hiring, training and coaching an experienced and skilled staff. The Editor directs creation of quick, fair and accurate breaking news as well as deep and compelling enterprise reporting. They also lead the staff to implement local initiatives in areas including video, audio, social media and audience development.
The Editor also manages the editorial board and helps to produce at least two local editorials each week. And the Editor works closely with the Publisher on budget and community issues.
Qualifications:
- Established track record of journalistic excellence
- Strong background in leading a newsroom and growing audience
- Proven record of achieving audience growth through digital innovation
- Self-motivated, community-oriented and highly organized
- Bachelor’s degree from four-year college or university and at least five years of
newsroom management experience
The Cleveland Daily Banner is a digital-first newspaper, publishing content online daily, then packaging that content into three print issues weekly – Sunday morning, and Wednesday and Friday afternoon.
Cleveland, Tennessee, is an outdoors enthusiast’s playground, located in the Ocoee region at the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains. It is home to Lee University and Cleveland State Community College.
Cleveland is conveniently located just 30 miles north of Chattanooga on I-75. Regionally, Cleveland is located an hour south of Knoxville, 2.5 hours east of Nashville, and 2.5 hours north of Atlanta.
The successful candidate will receive a competitive compensation package, including a salary commensurate of experience, and options for medical and dental benefits and a 401(k) program.
To apply, send cover letter to include salary expectation, resume and three professional references to Publisher Jack McNeely at jack.mcneely@clevelandbanner.com.
The Cleveland Daily Banner is an equal opportunity employer.