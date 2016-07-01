Editor – Cleveland, TN

The 167-year-old Cleveland (TN) Daily Banner seeks a proven Editor with a passion for local news and a desire to grow audience engagement through all digital platforms. Both long- standing associate editors are retiring within months, opening the door for an Editor who wants to put their stamp on an awarding-winning newspaper and staff.

The successful applicant understands the importance of community journalism and is committed to hiring, training and coaching an experienced and skilled staff. The Editor directs creation of quick, fair and accurate breaking news as well as deep and compelling enterprise reporting. They also lead the staff to implement local initiatives in areas including video, audio, social media and audience development.

The Editor also manages the editorial board and helps to produce at least two local editorials each week. And the Editor works closely with the Publisher on budget and community issues.

Qualifications: