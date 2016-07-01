Editor- Corinth, Mississippi

The Daily Corinthian, a community newspaper serving Northeast Mississippi and Southwest Tennessee, is seeking an experienced, hands-on newspaper journalist to help lead and direct our newsroom operations as editor.

The successful candidate will manage the day-to-day operations of our newsroom. Duties include reporter story assignment, writing, editing, and photography. This position is responsible for our online product and specialty magazine publications.

Qualified candidates will have three to five years newspaper experience with a minimum of two years supervisory experience, along with the ability to deliver in-depth reporting and the ability to coach others.

We offer a competitive salary, paid vacation, paid holidays, company matched 401K, major medical insurance, life and dental insurance.

Send resume to: Reece Terry, Group Publisher, 1607 South Harper Road, Corinth, MS 38834 or email: rterry@paxtonmedia.com

The Daily Corinthian is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, sex, age, national origin, or disability.