Editor/Publisher- Kosciusko, MS

Hiring Editor and Publisher; Kosciusko, Miss.

Emmerich Newspapers is looking for a dynamic editor and publisher for its weekly newspaper and 24/7 website in Kosciusko, Mississippi. We have invested heavily in our proprietary state-of-the-art local news and social media platform. We need a strong seller, leader, manager, and newshound to make it happen. We believe our digital/print hybrid model will yield significant growth.

Ideal candidate knows the business from both sides of the fence, is able to drive revenue and profit, along with producing quality products – this is not a “desk job.” Staff size is 2.5 people. Solid editorial, computer, and advertising skills are major pluses. Additional talents in business, advertising, editorial, leadership, research, problem-solving, strategic planning, negotiation, customer service, management, and teamwork are all wonderful traits. If you have the drive, but may be lacking a few tools in your skill set? We do train. Publisher is also expected to be an active and integral member of the community.

Medical, 401(k), & other benefits. Compensation range $45K – $60K. We are aggressive in compensation for the right person. Our bonus model allows high achievers excellent, additional compensation atop their substantial base salary. This is a great opportunity for a high-energy individual willing to work hard and make a lot of money. Send letter of interest, resume, and professional references to Dan W. Strack, COO, Emmerich Newspapers, at strack@emmerichnewspapers.com.