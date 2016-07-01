Editor/Publisher- Northeast Georgia

Community Newspapers, Inc. is seeking a proven leader to for editor/publisher of the White County News. This position offers a high degree of autonomy for an experienced candidate. This award-winning newspaper located in the beautiful mountains of Northeast Georgia has an active readership and is deeply tied to the community it serves. If you are ready to experience the satisfaction of serving as publisher of a growing weekly newspaper, this is your opportunity.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITES:

· Produce weekly newspaper that publishes on Thursday

· Lead newsroom

· Assign stories, edit stories and write institutional editorials

· Paginate newspaper

· Lead sales team

· Build annual budget

REQUIREMENTS

· Bachelor’s Degree

· 4+ years of newspaper experience

· Knowledge of AP Style

· Proficient in Adobe InDesign

· Strong sense of community

White County News is owned by Community Newspapers Inc. of Athens, Georgia. CNI is a forward thinking, local information company that believes in letting our publishers do what they do best: lead, manage and grow their people and businesses.

If you are the right person for the job, please email cover letter, resume and professional references to Alan NeSmith: anesmith@thenortheastgeorgian.com