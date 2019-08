Editor/Reporter – Southwest Alabama

Working editor/reporter sought for locally owned weekly newspaper group in southwest Alabama: The Clarke County Democrat (Grove Hill), The South Alabamian (Jackson) and The Thomasville Times. Duties would include all aspects of community news coverage — government, police, schools, features and more. Good writing, design/layout and photography skills needed. Most important is a motivated self-starter who wants to work, likes people and loves newspapers. Send resume to jimcox@tds.net.