Four APA women recognized as Top Women in Alabama Media for 2019

Together with locally and nationally recognized female leaders, Business Alabama magazine is showcasing and honoring women in media across Alabama who demonstrate outstanding performance and leadership ability.

The four APA women are: Dee Ann Campbell from The Choctaw Sun-Advocate in Gilbertown; Glenda Curl from The Wilcox Progressive Era in Camden; Jennifer Cohron from Daily Mountain Eagle in Jasper; and Felicia Mason, from the Alabama Press Association. Honorees were selected by a panel of independent judges from out of state, representing broadcast, publishing and agency affiliations.

The 2019 honorees will be recognized at an awards ceremony on November 4 featuring keynote speaker Sharyl Attkisson, a nonpartisan investigative journalist, five-time Emmy Award winner, and recipient of the Edward R. Murrow award for investigative reporting. She is author of two New York Times best sellers: “The Smear: How Shady Political Operatives and Fake News Control What You See, What You Think and How You Vote,” and “Stonewalled.” She is host of the Sunday morning national TV news program, Sinclair’s “Full Measure,” which focuses on investigative and accountability reporting. For 30 years, Attkisson was a correspondent and anchor at CBS News, PBS, CNN and in local news.

Other honorees are: Rebecca Arbour from Iheartmedia; Hannah Black from SummitMedia; Susan Britt from Alabama Political Reporter; Anne Cain from Meredith Corporation Chandra Clark from UA College of Communication and Information Sciences; Ann Collister from Stroh Communications; Tapeka Fennell from Fennell Media Group; Edie Hand from Hand ‘N Hand Entertainment; Sherri Jackson from CBS 42; Bradford Kachelhofer from The Modern Brand Co.; Brenda Ladun from Alabama’s ABC 33/40; Carmelita Palmer from Iheartmedia; Audrey Pannell from Style Advertising, Inc.; Deborah Pearson from WOOF Radio; Roxanne Richardson from WDJC; Anne Riley from Uptick Marketing; Carrie Rollwagen from Infomedia; Margot Shaw from Flower Magazine; Natalie Smith from SummitMedia; Dawn Taylor from AAF Birmingham; and Sharon Tinsley from the Alabama Broadcasters Association.

The awards ceremony will be held Monday, November 4, 2019, at the Hyatt Regency Wynfrey Hotel Birmingham. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m. Dress is business professional.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at: https://businessalabama.com/top-women-in-alabama-media-event-tickets/