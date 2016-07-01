Full-Time Reporter- Montgomery, AL

Alabama Daily News is seeking an energetic and organized reporter to cover state government and politics for its website, daily subscriber email and member newspapers across the state.

Alabama politics is fertile ground for enterprising reporters and we’re seeking a driven journalist who can write daily stories as well as in-depth projects. Alabama Daily News coverage includes state and congressional elections, the governor’s office, the Legislature and various state agencies, including education, Medicaid and prisons. Deep-dive reporting opportunities range in topic from mental health services to state revenue trends. The Legislature’s four-month session early each year is a particular focus of ADN and our readership.

Our motto is “What happened, why it matters and what’s next.” The ideal candidate can answer those questions with every story they write. We seek a reporter who can take proposed policy and tell readers how it will impact them.

An ideal candidate will have some news writing experience and a degree in journalism, political science or related subject. Source building and identifying good story ideas are key to this job.

Social media acumen and basic photo skills are also required.

Send resume and clips to editor Mary Sell at reportersell@gmail.com.