Full-Time Writer/Photographer – Haleyville, AL

The Northwest Alabamian, Winston County’s award-winning weekly newspaper located in Haleyville, Alabama, is currently seeking a full-time staff writer/photographer to join our team. Staff writers have the honor of getting to tell the stories of Winston County and its people by covering local board and council meetings, as well as through feature writing, both in print and digitally. Journalism and/or an English degree preferred, but not necessary. The gift of being self-motivated and comfortable working with deadlines is a must for this position. Competitive salary and benefits. Please send resume and three writing samples to General Manager Mike Moore at nwamoore@centurytel.net or mail to: Northwest Alabamian, P.O. Box 430, Haleyville, AL. 35565.

The Northwest Alabamian is an Equal Opportunity Employer.