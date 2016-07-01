General Assignment Reporter – Birmingham, AL

1819 News is what happens when you put together several creative news geeks who know how to think outside of the box. We seek a General Assignment Reporter to join our team. This is an opportunity to join a new Alabama media brand and carve out a dynamic career blazing new territory.

Outcomes/Responsibilities:

● Write stories that will attract new readers and help expand 1819 News digital presence.

● Write unique stories in a timely fashion to keep readers informed and entertained.

● Collaborate with editors to coordinate coverage.

● Expertly cover various beats.

● Produce high-quality, short, and long-form features.

● Provide thoughtful analysis of complex issues.

● Use databases, documents, and public records to find and support investigative stories.

● Connect with the community through storytelling and outreach (social media, on camera, podcasts, forums, community leadership, etc.)

● Cultivate sources.

● Learn and integrate new skills as they become relevant to our mission, in a cross-functional and highly collaborative newsroom.